CBI reveals ‘no evidence of gang rape in RG Kar doc’s murder case’

Kolkata: While seeking custody of former principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station OC Abhijit Mondal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the court on Tuesday that no evidence of gang rape has been found so far in the investigation into the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the state-run hospital.



After being [produced in court, Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station OC Abhijit Mondal were remanded to three more days of CBI custody.

The CBI counsel noted suspicious call records linked to both accused, requiring further investigation. Mondal’s lawyer argued his client wasn’t the investigating officer and questioned the necessity of his arrest. The court questioned why no FIR was registered if a conspiracy preceded the crime. The CBI suggested Ghosh may have used his influence to prevent it. Additionally, Tala Police’s Additional OC Pallab Biswas was summoned by the CBI for questioning.