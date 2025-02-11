CBI records voice sample of school jobs scam accused

Kolkata: The CBI on Tuesday recorded the voice sample of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, an accused in an alleged school jobs scam case in Bengal, before a magistrate at a court here.

The CBI had earlier obtained permission from the court for recording the voice sample of Bhadra, claiming that it wanted to match it with some telephonic conversations.

Bhadra’s lawyer said that the voice recording exercise before the magistrate at Bankshall Court here took around 30 to 40 minutes.

He said that the accused cooperated with the CBI officials for the voice recording and that the investigating officer in the case was present during the exercise.

The accused had earlier failed to turn up before the court for recording of his voice sample citing ill health.

He is at present in judicial remand in connection with the CBI case over the alleged cash-for-school jobs case.

Bhadra was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into the money trail related to the alleged school jobs scam in the state.