CBI raids multiple locations in state, including ex-CISF official

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted raids at about 12 locations across the state, including residences of a former Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official, in connection with the coal scam case.



Sources said raids were conducted at the residences of those who were close to Anup Maji alias Lala who is the prime accused in the coal scam case. On Thursday morning, CBI officials raided a flat in Bhowanipore which is reportedly owned by the former CISF official identified as Shyamal Singh. The CBI officials also raided Singh’s house at Kahala village under jurisdiction of Ratua Police Station and an apartment in English Bazar.

The central probe agency has come to know that Singh became wealthier after joining the CISF. Also due to unknown reasons, he resigned from service much before his retirement. Raids were also conducted at houses of several businessmen in Asansol, Durgapur Purulia and few other places. It is alleged that these businessmen were close to Maji and are suspected to be involved in the coal

scam case.

During July 2022, CBI had filed chargesheet against 41 persons in the coal scam case at the Special CBI Court in Asansol. It had mentioned the names of eight employees of the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), including three former general managers, two security sub-inspectors along with a former manager (Security), former chief manager (Security) and former manager ECL in the chargesheet. Maji was also named in the chargesheet

as well.