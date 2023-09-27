CBI raids houses of two officials of private company

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids at the houses of two officials of a private company that was given the contract for evaluating OMR sheets in connection with teachers’ recruitment scam probe.



On Monday, after CBI was reprimanded by the Calcutta High Court regarding the slow progress of investigation, the central agency on Tuesday morning conducted raids at multiple places, including the house of Koushik Maji, the top brass of the private company styled as S Basu Roy and Company which was given the contract for evaluating OMR sheets of the candidates.

Maji was earlier summoned by the CBI at Nizam Palace and grilled. Allegations of destroying OMR had also cropped up against the company. However, the CBI is trying to find out whether the company was given a contract for destroying the OMR sheets and keeping the digitised version officially or not.

Apart from Maji’s house in Dasnagar of Howrah, the CBI also conducted raids at the office and godown of the company in Kolkata.