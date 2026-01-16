CBI raids five places in Bengal in multi-crore bank fraud case

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Thursday, conducted raids at five places in the state, including in Alipore and New Town, in connection with a multi-crore bank fraud case.

Though the complaint was lodged in 2023, the alleged cheating took place in 2016.

The Central agency officials were accompanied by a good number of paramilitary force personnel.

According to sources, CBI was investigating a bank fraud case where loans worth crores of rupees were allegedly obtained.

In connection with the investigation, one of the five teams of CBI officers conducted a raid at the residence of a businessman located in a posh housing complex, Ganesh Court, in the Alipore area.

Another team raided a house in New Town as well. Based on a recent development in the case, CBI conducted the raids to gather documentary evidence related to the case. Also, the central agency is trying to trace the financial flow and the end user of the cheated fund. To ensure an obstruction-free raid, CBI reportedly had increased the number of central force personnel.