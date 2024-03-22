CBI raid in several brick kilns

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday went to a few brick kilns in Minakha-Sandeshkhali in connection with a probe of the case registered for assaulting Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.



The CBI team also visited the houses of a few other persons who were arrested by the state police before the case was handed over to

the CBI.

The Central agency officials asked the family members of the persons who are in judicial custody about their whereabouts on January 5 when the ED officials went to Sandeshkhali to raid the house of Sheikh Shahjahan. It is alleged that despite them not being present in the village, police framed them, to save the actual culprits.

It may be mentioned that the CBI after taking over the investigation from the state police, arrested a few persons, including Shahjahan’s brother Sheikh Alamgir.

At present Shahjahan, Alalmgir and other persons arrested by the CBI are in the custody of the Central agency. It was alleged that several people were arrested before the arrest of the suspended Trinamool Congress leader to shield him.