CBI raid at Sankar Addya’s house in Bongaon

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid on Monday at the house of former chairman of Bongaon Municipality, Sankar Addya and arrested Shahjahan’s close associate and Panchayat Pradhan Jiauddin Molla along with two other persons identified as Dedar Baksh Molla and Farooq Akunji who were summoned by the CBI at Nizam Palace. After several hours of interrogation, the trio was arrested in connection with a case registered by the ED Deputy Director.

Meanwhile, the district administration yet again clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in three pockets of Sandeshkhali until Wednesday. Section 144 has been imposed in three areas, including Dhamakhali and Sarberia.

On Monday, the CBI team along with a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) reached the house of Addya in Bongaon.

On January 5, after Addya was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central agency personnel were attacked and their cars were vandalised.

The CBI on Monday conducted a probe regarding the matter and also spoke with Addya’s wife.

Moreover, a 3D mapping of the house was done using a special camera which will later help the Central agency in their investigation. The team reportedly also visited the house of present Bongaon Municipality chairman, Gopal Seth. CBI officials issued him a summon asking for CCTV footage outside of Seth and Addya’s house. As a few cameras are controlled and monitored by police, CBI also issued a summon to the Bongaon Police Station. All of them have been asked to submit the CCTV footage before the CBI by March 20.