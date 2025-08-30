CBI quizzes Atin Ghosh in RG Kar corruption investigation

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Friday, questioned the MLA of Cossipore-Belgachhia, who is also the Deputy Mayor, Atin Ghosh, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the RG Kar Hospital corruption case.

On Friday afternoon, a team of CBI officers, along with some documents, reached the residence of Ghosh in Shyambazar. Sources informed that the MLA was informed earlier about the CBI officers’ visit regarding the investigation. The CBI officers left Ghosh’s house in the evening.

Talking to the media persons, Ghosh said: “A notice under section 179 of the BNSS for witnesses was sent to me.

My involvement was that I was the ex officio member of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti by virtue of being the local MLA. They asked some questions which I answered.

I was told that they have interrogated 500-600 people. As a citizen, it is my duty to cooperate. I received the notice on Wednesday night.

As asked, I have explained the role of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti. As an ex officio member, I had attended some meetings about which I have told them.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Firhad Hakim said: “The CBI raid at Ghosh’s house is nothing short of a political vendetta. More such misadventures will be apparent with the

elections approaching.”