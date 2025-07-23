CBI pulled up for ‘missing docus’ in RG Kar graft case

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was reprimanded by the Special CBI Court on Tuesday for failing to produce some original documents during the commencement of the trial in the RG Kar Hospital corruption case.

On July 14, the court framed charges against former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and four others for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. The accused had moved for discharge, but the court dismissed their plea.

The FIR against Ghosh and others was registered at Tala Police Station following a complaint lodged by Debal Kumar Ghosh, Special Secretary to the state Health department. The complaint alleged that Sandip Ghosh was involved in multiple irregularities. A departmental probe revealed a criminal nexus between the former principal and certain unscrupulous contractors, who were allegedly awarded contracts and work orders for several projects since 2022, flouting established tender norms. The complaint also suggested that Ghosh might have received bribes in exchange for awarding these contracts.

During the trial’s commencement on Tuesday, the court asked the CBI to submit the original complaint letter filed by the Special Secretary at Tala Police Station.

However, the CBI’s counsel stated that the original document was not in their possession. When questioned by the magistrate, the CBI lawyer reportedly said that the record might be in another court.

The magistrate expressed displeasure and rebuked the agency, stating that such an attitude would not be tolerated. The court also issued a caution to CBI and warned the investigating officer of stringent action if such lapses reoccur.