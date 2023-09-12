CBI moves HC in Kuntal’s ‘custodial torture’ case

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday approached the Calcutta High Court in connection with the order of a Special Court directing a joint-probe into the alleged custodial torture of Kuntal Ghosh. The matter is scheduled to be heard on September 14.



The CBI had approached single-bench Justice Amrita Sinha, who is monitoring the ongoing probe in the recruitment scam. The CBI had on July 14 stated that the complaints lodged by Ghosh were “false and without any substance.” During that time, Calcutta HC directed that no proceedings or FIRs be registered against the Special Investigation Team members without leave.

On Monday, the counsel representing CBI submitted that the Special Court directing the Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (Crime) and the CBI conduct another enquiry on Ghosh’s allegation and to pass the findings of the same to jurisdictional police as overlooking the orders passed by the Calcutta High Court.