CBI interrogates 3 accused in Presidency Correctional Home

Kolkata: A five-member Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team visited Presidency Correctional Home on Saturday to interrogate Sujay Krishna Bhadra, Ayan Sil and Santanu Banerjee in connection with the alleged primary recruitment scam.



The interrogation is being conducted after the Enforcement Directorate provided a forensic report in Calcutta High Court on the voice sample of Bhadra, who is one of the accused in the case. After the submission of this report, CBI took court’s permission to interrogate all three accused.

Justice Amrita Sinha recently directed the ED and CBI to submit updated reports on their ongoing probe into the alleged primary school jobs scam. Both the central agencies were directed to submit their progress reports at the next hearing on June 12.

According to a news report, the Deputy Solicitor General Dhiraj Trivedi had highlighted the confiscation of properties valued at Rs 134.96 crore in connection with the case till now. Justice Sinha observed that the ED report only stated the forensic report of Bhadra’s voice sample without elaborating.

She wanted to know from the agencies whether any money trail was found in the case.

The ED counsel submitted the progress made in the investigation. It was submitted by the advocate representing both the investigating agencies that they are working in tandem and taking steps to proceed with the investigation and conclude the same.