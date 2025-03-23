CBI grills Shahjahan in jail for ‘mobile use’

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday has reportedly questioned the suspended Trinamool Congress leader of Sandeshkhali, Sheikh Shahjahan after an allegation of using a mobile phone inside the Presidency Correctional Home cropped up against him.

Last year, the name of Shahjahan, the then Karmadhyaksha of North 24-Parganas Zilla Parishad, allegedly instigated the villagers to attack Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who went to Sandeshkhali for an investigation. After about 54 days, he was caught in the police net. Later, the investigation was taken over by the CBI and subsequently Shahjahan was taken into custody in connection with the ration distribution scam.

Recently, an allegation of threatening cropped up against him. A resident of Sarberia village, Rabin Mondal alleged that Shahjahan, who is currently in judicial custody, is threatening him over phone. A complaint has been lodged by Mondal.

However, Shahjahan’s wife filed a counter-complaint alleging that it is a conspiracy. His wife reportedly alleged that Mondal was an employee of her husband’s pisciculture business and misappropriated about Rs 25 lakh. When she demanded the money back, Mondal made a fabricated complaint.

As Mondal is one of the witnesses in the cases probed by the Central agency, CBI on Saturday went to the Presidency correctional home to question Shahjahan.