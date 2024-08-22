CBI grills Sandip Ghosh for sixth consecutive time in RG Kar case

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday interrogated former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh for consecutive sixth day in connection with the probe into the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor of the hospital.



Kolkata Police had also summoned Ghosh on Wednesday for interrogation in connection with the case registered against him a few days ago. However, he was unable to appear before the Kolkata Police as he had appeared before the CBI at CGO Complex in Salt Lake.

Sources said, the central agency also questioned the new superintendent of the R G Kar, Bulbul Mukherjee. She was reportedly asked several questions related to the probe about the alleged rape and murder of PGT doctor since Mukherjee was the Dean at the time the incident took place. Mukherjee was also heading the internal enquiry committee that was formed in connection with the alleged rape and murder.

Earlier, CBI questioned several doctors and students of the hospital. Arunabh Dutta Chowdhury, head of Chest Medicine Department, was questioned twice since the victim was part of his department.

On Tuesday, CBI interrogated the Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Kolkata Police identified as Anup Dutta who is attached to the Kolkata Police Welfare Board and was also close to the arrested accused Sanjoy Roy.

CBI also reportedly came to know that Roy used to stay with Dutta at the barrack of Kolkata Police 4th battalion located in Salt Lake. The central agency is trying to find out whether Dutta was aware of Roy’s crime before his arrest.