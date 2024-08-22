CBI grills Sandip Ghosh for 6th consecutive time in RG Kar case

Kolkata: The CBI interrogated Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, for the sixth consecutive day, on Wednesday, as part of the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the hospital.



It was also learnt that the CBI sleuths thoroughly checked Ghosh’s car who faced severe criticism from the Supreme Court for mishandling the case.

Sources said, the Central agency also questioned the new superintendent of the RG Kar, Bulbul Mukherjee.

The trainee doctor’s body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s chest department on August 9.

Meanwhile, healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals in the state on Wednesday also, as junior doctors continued their ceasework.

“Our stir will continue until we ensure justice for our sister. We understand that patients are facing problems, but our demands are justified,” a junior doctor said.