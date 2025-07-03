CBI files supplementary chargesheet

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Kankurgachi BJP worker Avijit Sarkar murder case, accusing an MLA and two councillors.

According to the central agency, the second Supplementary chargesheet in the Avijit Sarkar murder case was filed on June 30 before the ACJM Court, Sealdah. Earlier, the CBI had filed its first supplementary chargesheet on September 30, 2021, against 20 accused persons, including the 15 accused, against whom the Kolkata Police had filed a chargesheet on August 6, 2021.

CBI had taken over the investigation of the BJP worker murder case related to post-poll violence based on a Calcutta High Court order passed on August 19, 2021.