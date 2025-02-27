CBI files suppl chargesheet based on audio clip

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its supplementary chargesheet related to the teachers’ recruitment scam gave a detailed account of the conversation in an hour-long audio clip.

In the chargesheet submitted on February 21, CBI claimed that a certain erson demanded Rs 15 crore from Sujoy Krishna Bhadra alias ‘Kalighat-er Kaku’ for

illegal recruitment. The Central agency also claimed that the chargesheet against Bhadra was submitted based on the said audio clip. It mentioned that the names of former education minister Partha Chatterjee and Manik Bhattacharya were also heard and that in 2017, Kuntal Ghosh, Shantanu Banerjee and two others, went to Bhadra’s house in Behala to pay the bribe. Name of one Abhishek Banerjee also cropped up but there is no mention as to whether it is the Trinamool MP.

CBI has reportedly mentioned Bhadra as the chief operating officer of the company ‘Leaps and Bounds’. Shantanu used to work as a sub-agent of Bhadra. CBI gave a detailed description of how they have got hold of the audio clip.

They claimed that on Kuntal’s instructions, his employee Arvind Roy Burman had recorded a conversation on a mobile phone. Later, it was transferred to a laptop from where CBI

got hold of it. The audio clip was sent to the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory (CFSL) for authenticity verification. Voice samples of Bhadra, Kuntal and Shantanu were also sent to Delhi for testing.