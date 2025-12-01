CBI files suppl chargesheet against ex-RG Kar deputy

Kolkata: The CBI on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet at the special CBI court against former Deputy Superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Akhtar Ali, in an alleged corruption case.

According to sources, the chargesheet names another person in addition to Ali. It is alleged that Ali, who used to oversee the purchase of equipment at the hospital, became involved in corrupt practices. Notably, Ali was the official who had written to the vigilance commission alleging corruption by the then Superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh. In 2023, Ali was transferred to Murshidabad Medical College as Deputy Superintendent (non-medical). After serving there until April this year, he was again transferred to Raiganj. While posted there, Ali submitted his resignation at the Swasthya Bhavan, but it was rejected. Following the rejection, Ali was also suspended.

Officials at Swasthya Bhavan have reportedly stated that several irregularities were detected in the procurement of equipment. Ali not only received monetary benefits, they alleged, but also obtained undue advantage from a particular organisation.