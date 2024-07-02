CBI files chargesheet in municipal recruitment scam

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Tuesday, filed its first chargesheet in connection with the municipal recruit scam case.

The Central agency has mentioned the name of South Dum Dum Municipality (SDDM) where about 20 people were recruited during the Covid pandemic.

During the investigation, CBI had arrested expelled Trinamool Youth Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh for his alleged involvement in the recruitment scam. After interrogating him, Ayan Sil’s name cropped up and he was arrested too.

Following Sil’s arrest, raids were conducted at his office and residence from where a huge number of documents and OMR sheets were reportedly recovered. Among the other documents, there was information regarding the recruitment panels of multiple municipalities, including the SDDM.

It is alleged that the job seekers were handed over appointment letters after publishing the notification in just one day.

In the chargesheet, CBI has mentioned the name of the then SDDM chairman Pachu Roy. However, Roy on Friday told a vernacular news channel that was unable to remember anything as the matter was

quite old.