CBI files chargesheet against Partha Chatterjee, 2 others

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against Partha Chatterjee and others in the primary recruitment scam case.

CBI submitted the chargesheet in Bankshall Court on Friday mentioning the names of Ayan Sil and Santu Gangopadhyay along with Chatterjee. The Central agency through its chargesheet claimed that during the investigation multiple evidences of corruption have been found against the three accused.

It may be mentioned that the process of framing charges against a total of 54 people, including Chatterjee in the case related to primary recruitment investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is underway. After Thursday, the court will also hold a hearing on the framing of charges on Friday. Chatterjee has already filed a discharge petition to get relief from the case probed by ED.