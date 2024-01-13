CBI files add'l charge sheet

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an additional charge sheet in the alleged recruitment scam case at a special court against two officials of S Basu Roy and Company.



The charge sheet was filed against Kaushik Majhi and Partha Sen. Reportedly, sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) have been added by the central investigative agency.

According to reports, sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery were also mentioned.

CBI had earlier submitted additional charge sheets in four cases at the special court.

These cases pertain to alleged recruitment cases in SSC Group C, Group D, IX-X and XI-XII. According to news reports, the chargesheet named seven persons including former Education minister Partha Chatterjee and a bureaucrat.

Recently, CBI and ED filed reports in the primary recruitment scam case at Calcutta High Court. In the report submitted it was mentioned that the online portal used for registration was completely illegal. It was further mentioned that S Basu Roy and Company was a “sham” and that after 2020 there were no employees working in the company. It was mentioned in the report that the OMRs were designed unauthorised by one of the partners of S Basu Roy and Company which was not approved by the Board.