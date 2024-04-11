CBI creates dedicated e-mail ID for Sandeshkhali plaints

Kolkata: In compliance with a Calcutta High Court directive regarding registration of complaints concerning crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, the CBI has created a dedicated e-mail address, an official said on Thursday.

The e-mail address, sandeshkhali@cbi.gov.in, will serve as a platform for the people of Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas to lodge complaints regarding crimes against women and forcible land grabbing, the official added.

“In pursuance to the order passed by the division bench of Calcutta High Court on April 10, 2024, the CBI has created a dedicated e-mail in which complaints of persons of Sandeshkhali regarding crimes against women and forcible grabbing of land may be lodged,” he said.

The court has urged the North 24-Parganas District Magistrate to publicise the email ID extensively within the locality and issue a public notice in vernacular newspapers with wide circulation, the official added.