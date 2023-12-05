CBI conducts raids in Kolkata in connection with bank fraud case

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted raids at the houses of several employees of a nationalised bank in connection with multiple transactions made through Immediate Payment Service ChaAnnel (IMPS).



According to sources, last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) spotted that about Rs 800 crore were transferred from its account to several account holders in a nationalised bank.

Later a complaint was lodged by the RBI with the CBI. Meanwhile, the said nationalised bank authorities were also informed. Till date about Rs 600 crore was reportedly recovered.

On Monday CBI officials conducted raids at the houses of three employees of the nationalised bank in New Town and Duttabad of Salt Lake. However, no information of any arrest or detention was received till last reports came in.