CBI conducts raids at several places in city

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday conducted raids at several places across the city in connection with the alleged corruption in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



CBI raided the residences of RG Kar former principal, Sandip Ghosh, former superintendent Sanjay Basisth, demonstrator of forensic medicine, Debasish Shome along with the medical supplier Biplab Singha.

Early on Sunday morning, a CBI team reached the residence of Sandip Ghosh but the officers had to wait for about an hour as nobody responded despite repeatedly ringing the doorbell. After almost an hour, Ghosh came out following which CBI officials entered the house. Few other teams of the central agency went to the residence of Shome in Kestopur and the residence of Basisth in the Entally area. However, it is not clear whether any incriminating documents were found.

CBI, on Saturday, registered an FIR against Ghosh and others over alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The FIR was initiated by the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) of CBI at Nizam Palace following the directions by the Calcutta High Court on Friday to hand over the probe of alleged financial irregularities to the CBI. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state government handed over necessary documents related to the probe to the central investigating agency on Saturday morning.

CBI has already interrogated Ghosh for nine consecutive days in connection with the rape and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Hospital whose body was recovered on August 9 from the seminar hall of the Chest Medicine department.