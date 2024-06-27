CBI conducts raid at Bikash Bhavan

Kolkata: A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at Bikash Bhavan on Wednesday in connection with the alleged teacher recruitment irregularities.

They reopened a warehouse of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) at the Bhavan which was sealed two years back.

On December 23, 2022, they sealed the warehouse while conducting a probe into the matter.

The CBI team entered the Bhavan in the afternoon on Wednesday and reopened

the warehouse. Deputy Commissioner of Bidhannagar Division and officers from Bidhannagar North Police Station also reached the Bhavan and interacted with the CBI officials. However, no information on the documents found or the search was divulged by either the police officials or CBI.

In December 2022, the Central agency searched several computers and went through various documents at different offices in Bikash Bhavan. Multiple documents were seized from the sixth floor of the building where Education minister Bratya Basu’s office is located.