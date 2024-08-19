CBI conducts 3D laser mapping of RG Kar Emergency ward

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday conducted a 3D laser mapping of the Emergency ward at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in connection with the investigation of the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor.



Meanwhile, former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh was summoned for the third day in a row by the CBI on Sunday. He arrived at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake around 10:45 pm. Till last reports came in, he was facing interrogation. Sources claimed that the Central agency is checking the call details of Ghosh to find out whom he contacted after the body was discovered inside the seminar room of the hospital. CBI sleuths are also checking who called Ghosh who is presently on indefinite leave following a direction of the Calcutta High Court.

Sources said CBI is going to conduct a psychological assessment of the accused civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police, Sanjoy Roy. For this purpose, a team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Delhi reportedly arrived in the city on Saturday. It consists of psychologists and experts in identifying human gestures. They will examine Roy and try to ascertain whether he is improvising anything while giving his statement. Since his arrest, no signs of any regret or guilty feeling were apparent in his behaviour. After examination, a report will be handed over to the CBI to determine the course of the investigation.

A CBI team visited the Kolkata Police 4th battalion barrack at Salt Lake where Roy allegedly used to stay illegally. Despite being a civic volunteer, he somehow used his influence to secure a place of stay there. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police (KP) summoned several people, including Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray along with two renowned doctors of the city, Kunal Sarkar Subarno Goswami, for allegedly spreading misinformation about the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Police also summoned BJP leader Locket Chatterjee and CPI(M) leader Minakshi Mukherjee but none of them reportedly appeared before the cops at Lalbazar on Sunday.