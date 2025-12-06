CBI charges ex-RG Kar officer in ‘tender bribe’ case

Kolkata: Former Deputy Superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Akhtar Ali, had allegedly taken bribes from a private company in exchange for facilitating tenders for purchasing medical equipment, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has stated in a recently filed supplementary chargesheet.

According to the chargesheet, Ali and former hospital Superintendent Sandip Ghosh were close associates and allegedly collaborated to secure equipment supply contracts. The agency claimed a company was awarded contract in 2020, arranged by Ali, who had allegedly demanded Rs 2.39 lakh from the company citing his brother’s medical treatment.

The CBI alleged that a businessman had spent around Rs 1.49 lakh on a vacation trip for Ali and his family, for which fake quotations were prepared to mask the expenses. Funds obtained through these alleged malpractices were reportedly credited to the bank account of Ali’s wife. On Ali’s accusations against Ghosh, the CBI noted that the former Deputy Superintendent became vocal only after disputes arose between the two. The agency has also alleged that a tender application for the hospital canteen was submitted using a forged signature of a woman, purportedly on Ali’s instructions. Ali was the official who had earlier written to the Vigilance Commission accusing Ghosh of corruption.

He was transferred to Murshidabad Medical College as Deputy Superintendent (non-medical) in 2023, and later to Raiganj in April this year.