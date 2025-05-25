CBI books Murshidabad medical college doctor

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Dr Tapan Kumar Jana, the Head of the Department (HoD) of Anatomy department in Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, who was working as an assessor for the National Medical Council (NMC), for allegedly receiving bribe from a private medical college for issuance of a favourable report.

Jana’s duty was to inspect and submit a report about the medical education institutions. The report of an NMC assessor plays a vital role in matters such as affiliation, among others.

It is alleged that Jana had visited a medical education institution in Karnataka earlier and promised to submit a favourable report against a bribe of Rs 10 lakh.

On Saturday, a CBI team arrested Jana while receiving the bribe. Later, a raid was conducted at his residences in Kolkata and Burdwan Town.

During the raid, a good amount of money and several jewellery were reportedly seized. CBI officials are also trying to find out if Jana was involved in any other irregularities or crime related to the medical field.

He is being interrogated to find out the institutions for whom he had filed favourable reports in exchange of bribe.