CBI awaits 3D mapping report to pinpoint RG Kar crime scene

KOLKATA: The CBI is awaiting the final report from the 3D laser mapping of the emergency ward at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to determine the precise location where the trainee doctor was tortured and murdered, according to a senior CBI officer.

Speaking anonymously, the officer stated that the agency aims to prove “deliberate tampering of evidence” once the 3D mapping report is concluded. “The seminar hall is merely a superficial representation of the actual crime scene, and the 3D mapping has already provided some confirmation of this. We expect the final report to substantiate our findings,” the officer added.

The findings are likely to be submitted by the CBI in its next hearing on the status report of its investigation to the Supreme Court on September 30, another source in the agency confirmed.

The CBI is investigating the alleged rape and murder of a medical trainee at RG Kar Hospital, following a Calcutta High Court directive. On August 18, a specialised team conducted 3D mapping using advanced laser scanning to capture a detailed view of the crime scene.

If the findings align with other evidence, a revised crime scene map will be created, the officer said. Alongside the 3D mapping report, the CBI is also using circumstantial evidence, including mobile numbers identified through an analysis of phone tower data.