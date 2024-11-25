CBI asks RG Kar authorities to send 10 autopsy reports

Kolkata: The CBI probing the junior doctor’s death case asked RG Kar Hospital authorities to send 10 autopsy reports which experts feel were sought for a comparative study about the procedures followed during the post-mortems held at the hospital.

On August 9, a Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor was raped and murdered at the seminar hall of the RG Kar.

The post-mortem of the body was held at RG Kar in the evening about which many controversies, including allegations of negligence during the autopsy, had cropped up.

Though the autopsy report and several preserved samples were sent to the forensic laboratory the controversies did not stop. Now the CBI is reportedly trying to ascertain whether there was any negligence during the autopsy.

To do a comparative study, BCI has asked the hospital authority to send five autopsy reports that were done before the PGT doctor’s autopsy.

CBI also asked for five autopsy reports that were done after the post-mortem of the PGT doctor.The Central agency is likely to compare the autopsy reports of the RG Kar Hospital with the autopsy reports of other hospitals as well.