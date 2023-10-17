CBI arrests one for destroying OMR sheets

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested one of the employees of a private company — S Basu Roy and Company — for allegedly destroying the OMR sheets.



While probing the teachers’ recruitment scam case, CBI officials claimed that OMR sheets were tampered. Earlier, the CBI had interrogated a few employees of S Basu Roy and Company, including the man identified as Partha Sen, who was arrested on Monday. Sen was reportedly engaged in the programming section.

Last month, the central probe agency was reprimanded by the Calcutta High Court regarding the slow progress of investigation, following which it had conducted raids at multiple places, including the house of Koushik Maji, the top brass of the S Basu Roy and Company, who was given the contract for evaluating OMR sheets of the candidates.

Maji was earlier summoned by the CBI at Nizam Palace and grilled. Allegations of destroying OMR had also cropped up against the company. A raid was also conducted at Sen’s house and he was under CBI scanner.

Apart from Maji’s house in Howrah’s Dasnagar, the CBI also conducted raids at the office and godown of the company in Kolkata.