CBI arrests Malda Medical College facility manager

Malda: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the facility manager (ward master) of Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), Abhijit Das, on charges of financial corruption. The arrest took place on Tuesday morning when a CBI team, led by an officer of SI rank and comprising three officials, apprehended Das from the college premises. He was then taken to the English Bazar Police Station for further legal formalities.

Later, with police assistance, the CBI secured a transit remand from the Malda court to transfer him to Kolkata.

The arrest of Abhijit Das has sparked significant discussions in MMCH. According to sources, Das was transferred to MMCH from Alipurduar Government Hospital just four months ago.

Before that, he served as a ward master at Baranagar Hospital in Kamarhati. His name had previously surfaced in financial corruption cases in several government hospitals and medical colleges. He was arrested in Kolkata’s Alipore in connection with a major financial fraud case.

Although he was released on bail, the legal proceedings against him continued. Despite multiple summons from the court, Das failed to appear, leading to his eventual arrest by the CBI.

Reacting to the incident, Malda Medical College Medical Superintendent-cum-Vice-Principal (MSVP), Prasenjit Kumar Bar, stated: “The CBI has arrested our facility manager in connection with an old case on the power of a warrant.

He joined our college four months ago after being transferred from Alipurduar.”