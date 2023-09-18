CBI arrests 7 in bribery case

kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested seven people, including the Executive Secretary to the CMD of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd. in connection with an alleged bribery of Rs 19.96 lakh.



According to a statement given by the CBI, a case was registered against the proprietor of a private company, identified as Hetal Kumar Pravinchandra Rajyaguru, based in Rajkot of Gujarat, unknown public servants of the Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd and other unknown private persons.

It was alleged that a conspiracy was hatched for getting the tender of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Odisha.

The tender was awarded to the said Gujrat-based company in lieu of illegal gratification to unknown public servants of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd in Kolkata. It was further alleged that a private person, also from Kolkata, was demanding bribe on behalf of the unknown officers of Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd. from Rajyaguru. It was also alleged that the Rajyaguru had assured to send about Rs 20 lakh to said private person.

To catch these unknown accused persons, CBI came up with a plan and laid a trap. After the bribe was delivered in Kolkata through hawala channel, two persons, including the Kolkata-based private person identified as Shashank Kumar Jain were apprehended.

The CBI recovered about Rs 19.96 lakh from him, a part of the bribe amount.

During the probe, CBI came to know that the bribe was allegedly meant for the Executive Secretary to CMD of the Bridge and Roof Company (India) Ltd,

identified as Ashish Razdan and he was arrested along with some other persons.

Later, the CBI conducted raids in Kolkata, Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Nagpur and Rajkot which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents, digital evidence and about Rs 26.60 lakh.