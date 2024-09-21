CBI appeals to hold ‘narco test’ of Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has appealed for the narco analysis test of former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh and a polygraph test of former OC of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal on Friday at the Sealdah Court.

On Friday they were remanded to CBI custody till September 25 while the prime accused of rape and murder, civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days again.

The court also scheduled the hearing for consent for the narco and polygraph test of Ghosh and Mondal on September 23. According to sources, on Friday Ghosh, Mondal and Roy were produced at the Sealdah Court. At the hearing, CBI counsel appealed for further police remand for Ghosh and Mondal.

Opposing the CBI appeal, the defence lawyers mentioned in the court that so far CBI has found any such evidence which can prove Ghosh and Mondal’s involvement into the rape and murder. Meanwhile, the Central Agency also claimed that they checked the CCTV footage of Tala Police Station where it was seen that OC was not at his office on August 9 morning when the body was recovered. The mobile phone tower details of Mondal are being checked to find out his location on that day.