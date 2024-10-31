Caution: 10 fever clinics set up to diagnose, treat dengue cases

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has intensified its anti-dengue measures to curb the spread of the disease during festive season. With a rise in visitors to the city during the festive and tourist season, authorities have implemented a series of preventive actions, ranging from fever clinics and health checks to awareness campaigns.

To provide immediate assistance, the SMC has set up 10 fever clinics dedicated to diagnosing and treating suspected dengue cases. Additionally, 10 Urban Primary Health Centres are now equipped for further medical support.

Recognising abandoned and under-construction properties as potential breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes, the SMC has issued notices to 630 property owners, urging them to clean up these areas. In cases of non-compliance, fines have been issued to 18 individuals.

The SMC is also actively raising awareness by conducting campaigns, particularly around Puja pandals, where festive gatherings are prominent. “During the festive season, a significant number of visitors come to Siliguri, necessitating extra precautions.

Apart from our regular operations, we have increased worker strength, opened kiosks, displayed dengue-awareness banners and implemented other initiatives. The situation is under control and we are optimistic that it will remain so in the coming months,” said Dulal Dutta, Member of Mayor-in-Council (MMIC) for Health and Water Supply.

The MMIC further stated that 8 kiosks were set up during Durga Puja, which will remain operational until Chhath Puja. A total of 234 banners have been displayed across Durga Puja pandals. Banners will be displayed during Kali Puja too.

To ensure thorough monitoring, 540 teams are conducting house-to-house surveys, supported by 111 supervisors, 136 Vector Control Teams (VCT) and 47 district supervisors. Additional clinics have been arranged in critical wards, such as Ward 7 and Ward 46, where the risk of dengue is higher. Furthermore, inspections by health authorities are being conducted in wards 4, 5, 7, 8, 41, 42, and 43.

For diagnostic testing, McAliza kits have been made available at three locations across the city: Siliguri District Hospital, Matrisadan and the health centre adjacent to Sriguru Vidyamandir.