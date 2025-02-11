Caught with mobiles, exams of 6 Madhyamik candidates cancelled

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has cancelled the exams of six Madhyamik candidates on the second day after they were caught with mobile phones. Three allegedly shared question paper images with private tutors and received answers during the exam.

The second language examination, including English, was held on Tuesday. According to Board sources, four students from Goalpokhar Lodhan High School were caught with mobile phones at North Dinajpur’s Nandajhar Adibasi Tapashili High School exam centre.

Invigilators discovered the phones just 30 minutes before the exam ended.

While one student was only found in possession of a mobile phone, three others had shared images of the question paper within ten minutes of the exam starting via WhatsApp. These students allegedly sent the images to private tutors, who provided answers at around 11:45 am. Investigations have revealed the involvement of a WhatsApp group named ‘Class 10 Bengal,’ linked to a coaching centre, where one of the students posted the question paper. The other two reportedly sent their papers to different individuals. Following the incident, the school authorities lodged a complaint at Goalpokhar Police Station. The seized mobile phones, along with admit cards, registration documents and other materials, have been sent to the Board by the school. Apart from this, another student from Hazinagar Adarsha Hindi Vidyalaya was caught with a mobile phone at North 24-Parganas’ Bhatpara High School. Additionally, a student from Benachity Bharatiya Hindi High School was found in possession of a phone at West Burdwan’s Benachiti Netaji Vidyalaya.

With these cases, the total number of students barred from the Madhyamik examinations this year has risen to nine in just two days. Among them, seven were caught with mobile phones, one was found using a smartwatch and another was disqualified for impersonation.

These students will not be allowed to sit for the remaining exams. A senior WBBSE official stated: “Private tuition rackets are encouraging students to send question

papers for solutions. Unfortunately, the students are the ones facing the consequences. While security measures are in place, some candidates still manage to sneak in mobile phones. However, we are catching them in significant numbers. Last year, most cases were reported in Malda but this year, the issue is more widespread.”

Meanwhile, 50 candidates appeared for their exams in hospitals on the second day of Madhyamik. State minister Aroop Biswas visited several exam centres in the Tollygunge Assembly Constituency, interacting with parents waiting outside. He arranged seating, fans, drinking water and tea for them as they waited for their wards.