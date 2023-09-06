Cattle smuggling case: Spl CBI court allows case to be shifted to Delhi

The Special CBI Court, Asansol, on Wednesday, allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to shift the alleged cattle smuggling case to Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi.

The Central agency has been conducting a parallel investigation into the alleged cattle smuggling case. They had appealed to the special court in Asansol on July 28 to shift the hearing to Delhi.

According to a news report, the special court judge was reluctant

and had questioned their arguments earlier. However, on Wednesday, it reportedly accepted the argument by ED which was based on a notification of the Union finance ministry issued in 2005.

Anubrata Mondal was arrested in connection with the cattle smuggling

case and was taken to Delhi on the directions of Rouse Avenue Court.

He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August

11 from his house in Bolpur for his alleged involvement in the cross-border cattle smuggling case.