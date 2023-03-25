Cattle smuggling case: IC of Suri Police Stn summoned to Delhi

kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Suri Police station, Md. Ali on Friday asking him to appear in Delhi on Saturday in connection with the cattle smuggling case.



Ali has been asked to bring statements of his bank accounts with him.

According to sources, ED officials have come to know that Ali was close to Anubrata Mondal and recently he was reportedly helping by providing financial assistance for the expenses of legal procedures.

Earlier, Ali was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Nizam Palace as his name cropped up in the coal scam case as well.

It was alleged that Ali was benefitted from the money earned from the illegal coal mining.

ED on Wednesday has summoned the Superintendent of Asansol Correctional Home Kripamoy Nandi to appear with his bank statements at the ED’s headquarter in Delhi on April 5 in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

It was alleged that Nandi had given Anubrata Mondal several facilities inside the correctional home. Anubrata was taken to Delhi by the ED on March 8. He was produced at the Rouse Avenue court after reaching there.