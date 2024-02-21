Cattle smuggling case: Dev questioned by ED

Kolkata: Actor-turned-politician Dev alias Dipak Adhikari was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with the cattle smuggling case in Delhi.



Dev was earlier interrogated by another central agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the cattle smuggling case during 2022.

Dev had claimed that he did not know Enamul Haque who is said to be the mastermind. It was alleged that Dev had gotten a good amount of money from the earnings through the alleged cattle smuggling.

On Wednesday, Actor-turned-politician Dev alias Dipak Adhikari reached the Enforcement Directorate office in Delhi around 11 am. He was questioned for about eight hours. While leaving the ED office, Dev said that he will cooperate with the investigators as much as possible.

Also if necessary, the actor-turned-politician will appear before the central agency officials again.