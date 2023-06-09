Cattle smuggling case: CBI quizzes Bidyut Baran Gayen

KOLKATA: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday interrogated Bidyut Baran Gayen who is said to be close to Sukanya and Anubrata Mondal.



According to sources, during the probe of the cattle smuggling case, Gayen's name was found as a director of a company where Sukanya was also a director.

CBI suspects that Gayen was also involved in the cattle smuggling racket and earned a huge amount of money from the illegal business.

Despite being a staff of the Bolpur Municipality. Before 2011, he was a contractual staff. After 2011, he was made permanent staff. As Gayen is suffering from a critical illness, CBI officials interrogated him at his house. Apart from Gayen, several other people close to Anubrata were also summoned to the Bolpur camp office.