Cattle smuggler held from village along India-B’desh border

Raiganj: Police arrested a notorious cattle smuggler, Ataur Rahaman, from Mahakaldanga near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Chinagar Gram Panchayat under Hemtabad police station, North Dinajpur district, on Monday night. Rahaman had been absconding for several months and was wanted in multiple cases related to cross-border smuggling and identity fraud.

The arrest comes in the wake of heightened security and intensified police operations along the Indo-Bangladesh border, especially after the recent Indian retaliation against Pakistan. Investigations are underway to identify his associates and uncover the full extent of the illegal network.

According to police sources, Rahaman was involved in smuggling banned cough syrup and other contraband goods into Bangladesh. He also faced serious allegations of preparing fake Aadhaar cards for Bangladeshi infiltrators to help them illegally settle in India. Acting on a tip-off, Hemtabad police launched a raid in the border area and successfully arrested him.

Inspector-in-Charge of Hemtabad Police Station, Sujit Kumar Lama, said, “Ataur Rahaman was a long-time accused in cattle smuggling and fake Aadhaar card rackets. Based on specific intelligence, we managed to nab him. He has been produced before the court and we have sought ten days of police custody for further investigation.”