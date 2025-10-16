Cattle dispute: Woman killed by neighbour in Sitalkuchi

Cooch Behar: A 50-year-old woman, Niran Barman, died following a violent dispute with her neighbour over cattle in the Pancharhat area of Sitalkuchi. The incident occurred on Tuesday when a disagreement escalated into physical violence.

According to locals, the dispute began when a goat belonging to Niran Barman wandered into the neighbour’s land. Jamuna Barman, the accused, allegedly struck Niran on the head with a heavy object, causing her to collapse. Despite immediate intervention by nearby residents, she was rushed to Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Babli Barman, daughter of the deceased, said: “An argument started over our goat entering Jamuna’s land. She then hit my mother on the head and she collapsed immediately. Locals tried to help, but it was too late.”

Sitalkuchi police reached the scene soon after receiving the news. Jamuna Barman has been arrested and the police have launched a formal investigation. The body was handed over to the family following an autopsy conducted on Wednesday.

The family has expressed concerns over repeated disputes with the accused, urging authorities to remove her from the locality to prevent future incidents. They are also demanding stringent punishment for the crime.

Police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow as the case progresses.