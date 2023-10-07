Categories for ‘Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman 2023’ announced

Kolkata: Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs department Indranil Sen on Saturday announced the categories in which ‘Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman’ 2023 will be awarded to various Puja committees in state and abroad.



The state introduced the 'Bishwa Bangla Sharad Samman' award since 2013. “Lakhs of livelihood depends on Puja,” the minister said while adding that the inclusion of Durga Puja by UNESCO is an honour for us. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) had included Kolkata’s famed Durga Puja in its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list (ICH). The Red Road Carnival, which is a special procession for Durga Puja, will be held on October 27.

Like past years, this year too 'Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman- 2023' has been taken up to select pujas from among the Pujas in Kolkata and its surrounding areas as well as other districts. In Kolkata and adjoining areas like Kolkata Municipal Corporation, South Dum Dum Municipality, Baranagar Municipality, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, it will be awarded in categories, including statue, mandap, idea, lighting, eco-friendly, social conscious, ‘dhakeshri’ and branding, amongst others.

Eminent people from various sectors will serve as the jury for the award in and around Kolkata. The results will be declared on the day of Mahasasthi.

In districts, the awards will be for categories including Puja, idol, mandap and social awareness campaign. Meanwhile, pujas outside the state will be awarded for the best Puja category based on online application.

The Puja committees will be able to submit their applications till October 14 for Kolkata and surrounding areas.

The forms will be available from the Kolkata Information Centre and incase of Puja committees in districts it will be made available from the office of District/Sub Divisional Information and Culture Officer.