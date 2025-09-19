Casual worker stabbed by colleague in Raiganj Med College & Hosp

Raiganj: Tension prevailed on the premises of Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital on Thursday morning after a violent clash between two casual workers of the laundry section left one seriously injured.

According to hospital sources, Kartik Rajak, a casual worker, was stabbed in the abdomen by his coworker Uttam Das, following an altercation. The injured person was rushed to the surgical ward of the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Sagar Rajak, Laundry Supervisor of the hospital, said: “Both Kartik and Uttam are working in our laundry section. We had earlier received several complaints from nursing staff against Uttam for misbehaving with them. Recently, he had been warned. On Thursday morning, he made filthy comments at Kartik, which triggered an argument. In the heat of the moment, Uttam attacked him with a knife.”

Hospital authorities confirmed that the police were immediately informed. Inspector-in-Charge of Raiganj police station Biswasroy Sarkar said, “The accused, Uttam Das, has been arrested on charges of stabbing his coworker. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.”