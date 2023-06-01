Cash worth Rs 25K, ornaments looted from temple

raiganj: A group of six miscreants allegedly looted around Rs 25,000 from two donation boxes and precious ornaments from a temple, while injuring two civic volunteers at Chopra Police Station area in North Dinajpur. The volunteers were guarding the temple when they were attacked by the miscreants who tried to break in at dawn.



One of the volunteers who received a severe head injury was rushed to North Bengal Medical College & Hospital in Siliguri for medical treatment, while the other was taken to a local Chopra hospital.The miscreants fled the scene with two donation boxes from the Daspara Sanyashitola Shiv Mandir after stealing the ornaments. Later, the locals recovered one of the empty donation boxes from a maize field.