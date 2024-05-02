Cash worth about Rs 8L recovered from BJP worker

Malda: The flying squad of the Election Commission of India (ECI) seized cash worth Rs 8 lakh from a vehicle on the Bypass Road of Paharpur under the Chanchal Police Station on Wednesday from a worker of BJP.

The cash was being carried to Chanchal from Gazole for election purposes. The BJP worker could not produce any paper in support of his claim. On April 29 in English Bazar, Rs 2 lakh in cash was also seized from Shantanu Ghosh, general secretary of BJP South Malda organisational district by the flying squad.

Ghosh claimed it to be his funds of trade but failed to produce adequate documents so the amount was seized and forwarded to the District Grievance Committee for further verification. A car was stopped on the Bypass Road of Paharpur on Wednesday carrying flags and logos of BJP by the officials of the flying squad. On further search, cash worth 8 lakh was found from the vehicle. Tilak Ram, office in-charge of BJP in Chanchal Assembly constituency, said: “I have been carrying the fund for election purposes from Alampur to Chanchal BJP party office to meet several expenses of the election. They seized the amount and I shall go to the committee to claim it back.” The officials said that the seized amount would be sent to the authorised committee and hearings will be made for verifying the source of money.

To implement the Model Code of Conduct in Malda, 64 flying squad teams, 42 video surveillance teams and 82 static surveillance teams have been formed. Afsar Ali, Chanchal Block president of TMC, said: “The BJP government has stopped the funds for Bengal in various schemes and is now sending money for their own election expenditure. This party is trying to buy votes on money power. The ECI must take stern action against them.”