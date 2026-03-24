Cash seizures at Bengal–Assam border raise poll-time concerns

Cooch Behar: With the Assembly elections approaching, security has been stepped up along the Bengal–Assam border. In a series of operations between Sunday night and Monday morning, police and the Static Surveillance Team (SST) seized a total of around Rs 3,71,500 in cash from three vehicles at two check-posts under the Boxirhat police station area in Cooch Behar district.



According to police sources, strict checking was underway at key entry points—Jorai More and Sankosh—on routes connecting Assam to Bengal. At the Jorai More check-post on Sunday night, police intercepted a four-wheeled vehicle bearing a West Bengal registration number. During the search, Rs 57,700 was recovered from a bag inside the vehicle.

The occupant, Virendra Saha, a resident of Darjeeling, failed to produce valid documents supporting the possession of the cash, leading to its seizure.

At around the same time, another vehicle was stopped at the Sankosh check-post. Police recovered Rs 1,14,300 in cash from the vehicle, owned by Bikash Saha, a resident of Barobisha in Kumargram. He, too, could not provide any proof regarding the source of the money.

Less than 24 hours later, on Monday morning, SST personnel and police at the Sankosh check-post intercepted another vehicle entering Bengal from Assam. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of Rs 1,99,500 in cash. The occupant, Toton Bhowmik, a resident of Assam, also failed to produce valid documentation and the cash was subsequently seized.

Officials said that, under Election Commission norms, carrying large sums of cash without proper documentation during the poll period is a violation. An investigation is underway to determine whether the seized money was intended for any unlawful activities, including influencing voters.