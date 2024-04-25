Cash seized from BJP Darjeeling Organisational Secretary

Darjeeling: On Wednesday, Darjeeling Police arrested BJP Leader Arun Pradhan with Rs 8,50,000 cash. Pradhan is the BJP organisational secretary of the Darjeeling sub-division. While conducting naka (surprise) checking at Parbong, Jamuney under the Pulbazar Police Station, police came across the cash from Pradhan’s vehicle. “Rs 8,50,000 and the vehicle have been seized” stated, Superintendent of Police, Praween Prakash. Pradhan was later released on PR bond. An investigation is ongoing in the case.