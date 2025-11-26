Cash & ornaments stolen in theft at Kali temple

Kolkata: A daring theft occurred at Shatamukhi Smashankali Temple of Uluberia, Howrah during the early hours of Wednesday morning, when unknown miscreants broke into the premises under cover of darkness, police said. According to the temple priest, the thieves entered sometime between 2:00 am and 4:00 am, after forcing open a side door. Once inside, they ransacked the donation box, stole cash and ornaments adorning the goddess and fled before dawn.

The incident was discovered when the priest arrived for his morning rituals and found the lock broken and valuables missing. The local police were immediately informed and have launched an investigation. They are examining security footage from nearby CCTV cameras and questioning locals for possible leads. The empty donation box was found on the ground near the temple.

No arrests have been made so far. A senior police officer stated: “The thieves had covered the CCTV cameras of the premises with clothes, but a CCTV inside the temple was left out. We have checked the footage. Investigation is underway.”