Cash for query’ case: TMC MP Mahua says ready to answer questions of CBI & Ethics Committee

Our Correspondent

Kolkata: Amid the ‘cash for query’ allegations, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Friday said she welcomed answering questions to CBI and Ethics Committee if she is called to do so.

Claiming that she is presently in Nadia, Bengal where she is enjoying Durga Puja, Mahua wrote on her X account: “I welcome answering questions to CBI & Ethics Committee (which has absolute majority of BJP members) if & when they call me. I have neither time nor interest to feed a Adani-directed media circus trial or answer BJP trolls. I am enjoying Durga Puja in Nadia. Shubho Sashthi.”

Further, the MP has also fired a question asking how the affidavit supposedly filed by Darshan Hiranandani with the committee got leaked in the media and remarked that it is against the Lok Sabha Rules (275). She wrote: “Chairman Ethics Committee openly speaks to media. Please see Lok Sabha rules below. How does “affidavit” find its way to media? Chairman should first do enquiry into how this was leaked. I repeat - BJP 1 point agenda is to expel me from LS to shut me up on Adani”.

Mahua has also raised questions surrounding the affidavit where in a press statement she enquired that Darshan Hiranandani has not been summoned by the CBI or the Ethics committee or indeed by any investigative agency yet. Who then has he given this affidavit to? Further she remarked that “the affidavit is on white paper and not on official letterhead or notarised. Why would one of India’s most respected/ educated businessmen sign a letter like this on white paper unless a gun was put to his head to do it?”

“The contents of the letter are a joke. It has clearly been drafted by some half-wit in the PMO who doubles up as a creative writer in the BJP’s IT cell. It sings paeans to Modi and Gautam Adani while linking every opponent of theirs to me and my alleged corruption,” remarked Mahua in her press statements. The affidavit came days after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla claiming there are allegations that Moitra took bribes to protect the interest of the Hiranandani Group.