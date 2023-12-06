‘Cases in Delhi, Kanpur, Mumbai much higher than Kolkata’

The number of cases relating to crime against women in cities like Delhi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru is much higher than Kolkata.

According to the 2022 annual report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Delhi is the most crime-prone city in terms of many crimes, including crimes against women.

In 2022, 14158 crimes against women took place which include 3765 cases of kidnapping involving 3859 victims and 1204 rape incidents. The rate of crime against women in Delhi stood at 186.9 per cent while Kolkata’s rate of crime against women was 27.8 per cent in 2022.

Apart from Delhi, Mumbai secures the second spot with 6176 cases of crime against women, including 1164 incidents of abduction involving 1192 victims. Cities like Kanpur, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Pune in Maharashtra and Bengaluru are also in the list with more than 2000 incidents of crimes committed against women. During 2022, 1890 incidents of crime were committed against women in Kolkata.

However, the chargesheeting rate of Kolkata is 86.9 per cent which is higher than the cities like, Delhi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai Pune and Bengaluru.

Despite more than 14000 cases of crime against

women in Delhi, the chargesheeting rate is 72.4 per cent. In case of Kanpur and Lucknow, the chargesheeting rate is 75.1 and 80.6 per cent respectively.

Compared to the figure of incidents of crime against women in 2020, the number of cases has increased in each of the cities mentioned apart from Kolkata.

According to the 2020 NCRB report, 9782 incidents of crime against women were committed in Delhi. In Kanpur and Lucknow, 1056 and 2636 such crimes took place while in Kolkata, 2001 crimes were committed against women.